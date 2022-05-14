Indian Railways announces summer special trains on Jaipur-Tirupati route

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced summer special trains on the Jaipur-Tirupati route. The trains were announced to cater the rush the heavy passenger rush.

The North-Westerm Railways has decided to extend the train operations of Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) – Tirupati by 2 trips. The service of 09715 Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) – Tirupati – Dehar Ka Balaji (Jaipur) Summer Superfast Weekly Special train will run on May 21 and 28 from Dehar Ka Balaji. The return journeys will be on May 24 and 31. The extension of operation and timings of special trains will continue to remain the same.