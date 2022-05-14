DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

India’s foreign exchange reserves touches all-time low

May 14, 2022, 09:23 pm IST

New Delhi: The s foreign exchange reserves of Indian touched all-time low in a year. The forex reserves  fell by $ 1.7 billion to the lowest in over a year in the May. As per experts, the sustained foreign fund outflows and the rupee’s weakness driven by the dollar’s broad surge is the main reason for the downfall.

Forex reserves of India  fell by $ 1.744 billion to $ 595.954 billion in the last week. The forex reserve is falling for the  9th week in a row . It is  the lowest since late March 2021.

 

