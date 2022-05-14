India’s foreign exchange reserves touches all-time low

New Delhi: The s foreign exchange reserves of Indian touched all-time low in a year. The forex reserves fell by $ 1.7 billion to the lowest in over a year in the May. As per experts, the sustained foreign fund outflows and the rupee’s weakness driven by the dollar’s broad surge is the main reason for the downfall.

Also Read: UAE authority announces school opening date

Forex reserves of India fell by $ 1.744 billion to $ 595.954 billion in the last week. The forex reserve is falling for the 9th week in a row . It is the lowest since late March 2021.