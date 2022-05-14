Nivin Pauly starrer ‘Thuramukham’ to hit big screens; Release date announced

Kochi: The much anticipated political thriller directed by Rajeev Ravi, ‘Thuramukham’, will hit the theatres on June 3. Actor Nivin Pauly who plays the lead role in the movie announced the release date through his social media pages.

‘All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity. — Martin Luther King’, Nivin captioned the new poster of the movie.

The movie is based on the protest of workers against ‘Chappa’ system which prevailed in Kochi till 1962. The story of the movie is set in the background of Kochi port. Though the makers planned to release the movie in 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID crisis. Indrajith, Nimisha Sajayan, Arjun Ashokan, Poornima Indrajith and Manikandan Achari will play pivotal roles in the movie.