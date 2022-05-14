Putin is ‘very sick with blood cancer’, oligarch is heard saying in a recording: Report

According to the American magazine New Lines, an oligarch close to Russian President Vladimir Putin was videotaped declaring that the leader is ‘extremely sick with blood cancer’. The magazine received a tape of a discussion the anonymous oligarch held with a venture investor in March but stated that it could not corroborate the man’s assertions.

In the tape, the businessman stated that Vladimir Putin underwent surgery just before ordering Russian forces to attack Ukraine. He was also heard accusing Putin of ‘destroying’ the Russian and Ukrainian economy. ‘The issue is in his brain. It just takes one insane person to flip the world upside down,’ he allegedly stated. ‘The oligarch expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russia’s leader, adding that ‘we all pray’ Putin dies’.

Rumours of Putin’s illness have circulated since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Putin was observed covering himself with a blanket on May 9, the day of Russia’s Victory Parade, which commemorates the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin’s habit of sitting across from other leaders at a long table during meetings has sparked concerns about his declining health.

The Kremlin, however, says that Putin is OK and that the usage of the table is only a coronavirus precaution. Putin is under worldwide pressure for launching the invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of people have been murdered in Russian assaults since February 24, and over 61 lakh have left Ukraine. According to Reuters, a Ukraine court heard a preliminary hearing in the case of a 62-year-old civilian’s murder by a Russian soldier on Friday, in the first crime prosecution connected to Russia’s invasion.