Ukraine is set to handover ‘hundreds’ of Russian soldiers’ bodies!

Ukraine has collected the corpses of ‘hundreds’ of Russian soldiers in refrigerated railway carriages so that they might be sent home. According to Volodymyr Lyamzin, the top civil-military liaison officer, ‘the majority of them were taken from the Kyiv region, there are some from the Chernihiv region, and there are some from other regions as well’.

‘According to international humanitarian law principles, which Ukraine scrupulously follows, when the active period of the fight is finished, parties must return the dead of the other country’s forces. Ukraine is willing to hand over the bodies to the invader,’ he continued. Ukraine’s military has revealed images of hundreds of remains being held at a facility on the outskirts of Kyiv.

According to the British defence ministry, Ukraine already demolished a pontoon bridge and portions of an armored battalion at the Siverskyi Donets River. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov predicted ‘very difficult weeks’ in a Facebook post, saying, ‘We are entering a new, protracted phase of the battle.’ A month after forcing Russian invaders to abort an assault on Kyiv, Ukrainian soldiers have drove their adversaries away from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

In reaction, Russia attacked adjacent settlements, including Dergachi, which is 10 kilometres (six miles) north of Kharkiv, shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet, and shut down the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine. Dergachi Mayor Vyacheslav Zadorenko told Reuters that after rockets damaged a facility meant to deliver supplies, ‘I can’t call it anything other than a terrorist attack’. Russia’s war on Ukraine was described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a ‘special military operation’ to demilitarise a neighbour endangering its security.