3 people killed in landslides; Assam Disaster management authority issues flood alert

Guwahati: At least three people were killed in landslides in Dima Hasao district of Assam, an official bulletin said. According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao.

The hill district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides at several places, snapping rail and road links from other parts of the state. ASDMA said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected. ‘Railway line at Jatinga-Harangajao and Mahur-Phaiding was blocked due to landslides. Before reaching Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village, road is likely to be blocked due to landslides’, it added.

The ASDMA further said that nearly 25,000 people are affected by floods across five districts in Assam. The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge. At least 227 people are taking shelter in 10 relief camps and distribution centres set up across two districts. Nearly 2,200 people were rescued by the Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers from Cachar and Hojai districts.

Incidents of massive waterlogging have been reported from various parts of Guwahati. The ASDMA has issued flood alert for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts for the next 12-72 hours.