Farooq Abdullah says, Attack on Kashmiri Pandits out-and-out attack on very soul of Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference (NC), stated on Saturday that any attack on Kashmiri Pandits is a direct attack on the ‘very soul of Kashmir,’ and that the increase in killings contradicts the government’s claims of normalcy in the Valley. According to a party official, the MP from Srinagar was meeting with a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits led by the party’s minority wing vice president Amit Koul.

‘Every attack on our Pandit brothers is an out-and-out attack on the very soul of Kashmir. I’m looking for times, when both Kashmiri Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits live side by side. However, the incumbent government is confined to only pomp and show. On the ground, no efforts are being taken to create an enabling environment for their safe and permanent return,’ Abdullah said.

According to the spokesperson, the visiting delegation discussed a variety of issues with Abdullah, including those impacting Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. ‘They said those who took up government jobs as the first step towards rehabilitation were now struggling for timely payment of earned wages, promotions and a decent quality of life,’ e said, citing people who met Abdullah.