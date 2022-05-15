Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 25,200 crore in May

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) withdrew Rs 25,200 crore from the Indian equity markets the first fortnight of May. FPIs also withdrew Rs 4,342 crore from the debt market during the period under review. Thus, the FPI’s stake in Indian companies fell to 19.5%. This is the lowest since March 2019.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net sellers for seven months to April 2022. They had pulled out a massive amount of over Rs 1.65 lakh crore from equities. As per market experts, the rising crude oil prices and inflation, tight monetary policy influenced the investors. The foreign fund outflow may continue in the coming weeks also, said experts.

Also Read; Labour force in India increases by 8.8 million in April

Apart from India, other emerging markets, including Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines, witnessed outflow in the month of May so far.