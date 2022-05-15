Labour force in India increases by 8.8 million in April

Kolkata: Data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that more than 8.8 million people joined the labour market in the country . This is the largest monthly increases since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The labour force in the country reached at 437.2 million in April. The country’s labour market was at 428.4 million in March. In 2021-22, the average monthly increase in the country’s labour force was 0.2 million.

Also Read: IGL hikes CNG prices

The increase in employment in April was in industry and in services. Industry added 5.5 million jobs and services added another 6.7 million jobs. Within industry, 3 million jobs were generated in manufacturing, while construction added nearly 4 million opportunities. Employment in the agricultural sector fell by 5.2 million.