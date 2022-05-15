Madhya Pradesh town Collector, Cop transferred month after Ram Navami Violence

The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred the district collector and superintendent of police, more than a month after violence during Ram Navami celebrations in Khargone. On April 10, stone-throwing happened during the Ram Navami procession in Khargone, resulting in violence and arson. A partial 24-day curfew was also imposed by the district administration.

Khargone Collector Anugraha P has been sent to the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi as an officer on special duty, according to a government order issued late Saturday night. Kumar Purushottam, the collector of Ratlam, will be the new collector of Khargone.

In addition, Khargone’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary, who was shot in the leg by a rioter, was transferred to Assistant Inspector General at the state capital Bhopal’s police headquarters. Dharmveer Singh, the Superintendent of Police of Satna, will now be the Superintendent of Police of Khargone.