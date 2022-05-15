Market capitalization of 8 of top-10 fell by Rs 2.48 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 8 of top -10 companies declined by Rs 2,48,372.97. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is the biggest loser in the market as it lose more than 1,30,627.7 crore. The m-cap of RIL is now at Rs 16,42,568.98 crore.

State Bank of India’s market capitalization (mcap) fell by Rs 35,073.72 crore to Rs 3,97,189.84 crore. ICICI Bank’s m-cap fell by Rs 29,279.72 crore to Rs 4,70,856.80 crore and Infosys shares tumbled by Rs 16,869.36 crore to Rs 6,32,432.92 crore.

HDFC Bank’s market valuation declined by Rs 14,427.28 crore to Rs 7,16,641.13 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell by Rs 11,533.26 crore to Rs 3,78,620.36 crore. The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services was lower by Rs 7,153.45 crore to Rs 12,48,998.89 crore and HDFC fell by Rs 3,408.48 crore to Rs 3,86,636.58 crore.

M-cap of Hindustan Unilever gained by Rs 10,514.42 crore. The m-cap of HUL is now Rs 5,15,582.56 crore. The market capitalization of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped by Rs 1,231.33 crore to Rs 3,53,200.33 crore.