Motorola announces Edge 30 as the world’s thinnest 5G phone, launches in India

The Motorola Edge 30 claims to be India’s lightest 5G smartphone at 155 grams and the world’s thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm. The Motorola Edge 30 is also the first smartphone in India to use a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. A 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display with over a billion colours is also included. The display also boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner and supports HDR10+ and DC-Dimming.

The Motorola Edge 30 has Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound support for music. It offers a near-stock Android 12 experience, as well as a guaranteed upgrade to Android 13 and 14, as well as three years of security updates. The smartphone also comes with ThinkShield for mobile security.

A 6.5-inch pOLED display is included with the Motorola Edge 30. It is protected on the front with Gorilla Glass 3. The phone has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and up to 8GB of RAM. A 4,020mAh battery and a 33W charger are included with the Edge 30.

A 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth lens are included and it comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Beginning May 19 at 12 pm, Motorola Edge 30 will be available in two colours: Meteor Grey and Aurora Green, through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and prominent retail shops. The Motorola Edge 30 6GB/128GB model costs Rs 25,999. The pricing of the 8GB/128GB model is Rs 27,999.