Rescue efforts are underway to save four men trapped under boulders in quarry in Tirunelveli

Six men were trapped under boulders in a quarry in the Tirunelveli region of Tamil Nadu. Two people have been rescued, but four others remain trapped, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Four men trapped under boulders in a stone quarry in Tirunelveli’s Ponnakudi area have been rescued by Fire and Rescue officers and members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Nanguneri and Palayamkottai.

Six men were first trapped in the 300-foot-deep quarry when a huge boulder fell on top of them. Two men were rescued after many hours, but efforts to rescue the other four are still ongoing. The NDRF crew is self-contained, with collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, a medical aid kit, appropriate communication devices, and PPE kits.

The situation is being closely monitored by the NDRF control room in Arakkonam, which is open for 24×7 and all attempts are being made in close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu government. More information is awaited.