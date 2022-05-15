To raise unemployment issue, Congress plans padyatras from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

In order to connect with the public, the Congress party plans to hold nationwide ‘padyatras’ (foot marches) and ‘janta durbars’ (public meetings). Senior officials, including Rahul Gandhi, are expected to take part in this year-long programme on time. Congress is planning a nationwide padyatra to raise the issue of unemployment, according to reports. According to the party’s chintan shivir in Udaipur, this proposal was part of the ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan 2.0.’

Digvijaya Singh, the Chairperson of the Sustained Agitation Committee, presented a detailed presentation on this proposal during the meeting. According to sources, it was extensively discussed.

A similar plan was also proposed by the Youth Committee as a way to connect with the general public across the country. According to the plan, the Congress should organise a yatra on the subject of unemployment from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, joining from time to time.