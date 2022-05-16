14 killed, 19 injured in bus accident

Jakarta: In a tragic incident, at least 14 people lost their lives and 19 others were injured as the bus they were travelling hit a billboard. The accident took place on the Mojokerto toll road in Java in Indonesia on Monday.

The bus, carrying Indonesian tourists from Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, was returning from a trip to Central Java’s Dieng Plateau. Police is still investigating the cause of the accident. As per reports, the driver of the bus appeared drowsy before the accident.

Road accidents are common in Indonesia because of poor safety standards and infrastructure.