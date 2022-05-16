BCCI announces Indian squad for Women’s T20 Challenge

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the Indian team for the Women’s T20 Challenge. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma are named captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

The WT20C will be played from May 23 to May 28 at Pune’s MCA stadium. Women cricket players from South Africa, England, West Indies and Australia will also join the event. A total of twelve international players will compete in this year’s Women’s T20 Challenge.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked the three squads – each comprising a total of 16 members.