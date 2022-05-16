‘Dengue threatens half of the world’s population’; Prevention, awareness& effective solutions

National Dengue Day, observed annually on May 16th, is an innovative effort of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to improve dengue awareness in India. On this occasion, a variety of events are planned to debate and share information about dengue symptoms and indications, effective prevention methods, and the government’s plan and preparation to restrict the disease’s spread before the transmission season begins.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue rates have increased dramatically internationally, putting almost half of the world’s population in danger. The agency also predicts that 100-400 million instances of illness occur globally each year. Dengue fever occurs in India as well, particularly during the rainy season, creating societal instability.

This illness has infected Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu had the most number of recorded dengue cases in 2017, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Delhi, and other states.

The Central Government has made several measures to combat this sickness. Free diagnostic services are available throughout the country through 713 Sentinel Surveillance Hospitals (SSHs) and 17 Apex Referral Laboratories (ARLs). The Centre examined the states’ readiness for dengue prevention and control on February 2, 2022, and interdisciplinary central teams were delegated for technical support. Under the National Health Mission, states/UTs receive the essential and appropriate fiscal support for dengue control initiatives.

To avoid a new outbreak, state officials are urged to focus on a number of things, including ensuring compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and observance of COVID-safe festivities, implementing intensive containment and active surveillance in clusters reporting high cases and not delaying the imposition of restrictions, increased testing while maintaining RT-PCR ratio, and prompt commissioning of PSA plants, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and ventilators.

Dengue fever is a viral disease caused by the dengue virus and spreads by the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with any of the four dengue viruses. The Aedes Aegyptus mosquito bites throughout the day. Symptoms usually appear 3-14 days following the infective bite. Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can spread the infection to others via Aedes mosquitos during the first 4-5 days of symptoms, and prevention and control are dependent on efficient vector control methods. Dengue fever symptoms include a quick onset of fever, severe headache, discomfort behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, and a rash. Dengue haemorrhagic fever begins with a high temperature and is followed by stomach discomfort, vomiting, and blood. A tiny percentage of instances may exhibit fatal disease as dengue shock syndrome.

Dengue has no particular antiviral medications. Early clinical diagnosis by a physician and good clinical therapy reduces mortality rates to less than 1%. It is critical to use analgesics/pain relievers with paracetamol, and encourage the patient to drink lots of water, and relax. However, precautions are thought to be the greatest way to prevent its spread. Water should be emptied from coolers and other small containers such as plastic containers, buckets, old vehicle tyres, water coolers, pet watering containers, and flower vases at least once a week.

Furthermore, proper larvicides should be used to water inaccessible storage containers. Lids should be retained in water storage containers. Aerosol can be sprayed during the day to avoid mosquito bites. During transmission season (mainly rainy season), all individuals are permitted to wear clothing that covers their arms and legs. During the day, mosquito netting or mosquito repellents can be utilised to sleep. To avoid mosquito bites, utilise personal protection measures such as window screens, insecticide-treated bednets, coils, and vaporizers.