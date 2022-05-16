Kerala’s Sabarimala opens for monthly pujas

On the occasion of the Malayalam month ‘Edavam’ from May 15 to 19, the world-famous Lord Ayyappa temple in Kerala’s Sabarimala has been opened for five-day pujas.

On Saturday at 5 pm, Melsanthi (head priest) N Parameswaran Namboodri opened the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the hill shrine in the presence of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru (chief priest). Later, the chief priest used the fire brought from the sanctum sanctorum to light the sacred fireplace (Aazhi) at the Lower Tirumuttom.

As part of the ongoing practice, no ceremony was done at the Sreekovil on Saturday evening. Devotees have been permitted into the temple beginning Sunday morning as part of the monthly pujas. During this time, routine rituals will be done.

The temple will close at 10 pm on May 19 when the ceremonies have been completed. The state-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched special services for devotees.