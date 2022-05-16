DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulfEducation

Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announces schools reopening date

May 16, 2022, 08:42 pm IST

Dubai: The  Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced schools reopening date. The schools in the emirate will reopen on  Tuesday, May 17.

KHDA also announced that all  international exams that are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 16 will continue as planned. The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.

 

