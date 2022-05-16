Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai announces schools reopening date

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has announced schools reopening date. The schools in the emirate will reopen on Tuesday, May 17.

KHDA also announced that all international exams that are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 16 will continue as planned. The announcement follows the news of the demise of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, May 13.