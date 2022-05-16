‘Living Together in Peace’: Theme, history, and significance of the day

New Delhi: Accepting variety and being able to hear, identify, respect, and appreciate others, as well as living in a peaceful and cohesive manner, are all key components to living together in peace. The United Nations General Assembly established an International Day of Living Together in Peace.

The day is marked yearly on the 16th of May across the world, with the purpose of encouraging people to live in harmony and peace with one another. Individuals can do this by listening to and appreciating one another’s differences. The United Nations General Assembly declared May 16 as the International Day of Living Together in Peace on December 8, 2017.

The first International Day of Living Together in Peace was observed in 2018. Since the end of World War II, the United Nations has been on a mission to promote world peace. From 2001 through 2010, the United Nations designated the year 2000 as ‘The International Year for a Culture of Peace,’ and from 2001 to 2010 as the ‘International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Nonviolence for Children of the World’.

On this day each year, the United Nations calls on its member countries to come out and promote reconciliation and unity. Countries that work with communities and leaders to foster attitudes of forgiveness and compassion can attain the goal of reconciliation and unity.