McDonald’s to leave Russia over Ukraine conflict after more than ‘three decades’!

Russia and McDonald’s have a long history of relationship. When the corporation launched its first store in Russia in 1990, it signaled the end of the Cold War by opening its market to Western products. However, the fast-food behemoths will be departing the nation permanently as they seek to sell all 850 of its locations to local purchasers. The decision was made in light of Ukraine’s ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ and ‘unpredictable working climate,’ according to the business.

McDonald’s was chastised for not closing its stores in Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, however, it temporarily ceased operations in March. They are now seeking local purchasers, and the existing locations do not bear the McDonald’s name or logo.

Despite the fact that the outlets are being sold, McDonald’s wants to take care of their 62,000 employees and is attempting to find a Russian buyer to keep them employed until the transaction is completed. ‘We have a responsibility to our worldwide community and must stay firm in our principles,’ CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement, according to an Associated Press story, ‘and our commitment to our values means that we can no longer maintain the arches gleaming there.’

On the other hand, from the beginning of the crisis, the firm has been paying full salaries to its employees in Ukraine. They have publicly criticized the invasion, and their decision to withdraw from Russia will act as both a goodwill gesture and a substantial boost to their reputation.