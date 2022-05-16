PM Modi extends statehood day greetings to Sikkim people

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day on Monday, and said they have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. On this day in 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.

‘Statehood Day greetings to my sisters and brothers of Sikkim. The people of Sikkim have distinguished themselves in diverse fields and are making rich contributions to national progress. May the people of the state be blessed with happiness and good health’, PM Modi tweeted.