Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market. The domestic indices had marked their longest weekly losing streak since 2020 on Friday.

BSE Sensex rose 180 points or 0.34% to close at 52,974. NSE Nifty moved 60 points or 0.38% up to settle at 15,842. Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 1.25% and small-cap soared 1.12%. 10 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,236 shares advanced and 1,159 declined.

Also Read: State Bank of India hikes lending rates

The top gainers in the market were Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Apollo Hospitals, UPL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, IndusInd Bank, L&T and SBI. The top losers in the market were UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, ITC, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Infosys and Tech Mahindra.