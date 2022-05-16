Vivo launches budget smartphone Vivo Y01 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its latest budget smartphone, Vivo Y01 in India. It is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colours. It will go on sale through the Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y01 runs Android-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC . It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Halo Full View Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is backed by Vivo’s native Eye Protection Mode. The phone packs single, 8-megapixel rear camera. There is also a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Also Read; BCCI announces Indian squad for Women’s T20 Challenge

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a Micro-USB port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.