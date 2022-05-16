VP Naidu visits UAE to offer condolences over death of Sheikh Khalifa

M Venkaiah Naidu, India’s Vice President, paid a visit to the UAE on Sunday to express India’s condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, died on Friday after a long battle with sickness.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, ‘Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu arrives in Abu Dhabi to pay respects to HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Late President of UAE’.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Naidu will go to the UAE on May 15 to express condolences on behalf of the Indian government on the death of the UAE president and ruler.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their condolences over Sheikh Khalifa’s death on Friday. On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid a visit to the UAE embassy in New Delhi. ‘Signed the condolence book at the Embassy of United Arab Emirates, extending our deepest condolences on the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late President of the UAE’, Jaishankar tweeted.

As a gesture of respect for Sheikh Khalifa, India observed a day of national mourning on Saturday.