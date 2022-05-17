‘Doctor Strange’ actress jailed for 8 years for sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

‘Doctor Strange’ fame Zara Phythian has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old child with her Taekwondo master-husband. Zara and her husband Victor Marke were charged with 14 charges of sexual abuse against the girl.

According to reports, Marke was also found guilty of four charges of indecent assault on another girl between 2002 and 2003, when she was 15 years old. Judge Mark Watson said Marke was the ‘driving force behind the abuse’ and handed him a 14-year sentence at Nottingham Crown Court.

The judge told Marke, ‘I regard you as the driving force behind the abuse. You were clearly aware of the first incident but pretended to be asleep. This could only have been a ruse agreed in advance’.

While addressing Phythian, the judge further said, ‘Whilst you denied in cross-examination that you were besotted with Victor Marke, on the evidence I have heard I am in no doubt that your deviance was shaped by the influence that he had upon you from an early age. I cannot ignore that it started at a time when you were still young’.

Meanwhile, the victim claimed that she was just 13 years old when the pair loaded her with booze and forced her to perform oral sex with Marke after Phythian.