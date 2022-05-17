‘Drug smuggling tunnel with rail system’ found at the Mexico border by US authorities!

On Monday, authorities in the United States announced the discovery of a large drug-smuggling tunnel from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial region in the United States. According to authorities, the underground passageway from Tijuana to San Diego was equipped with railway and ventilation systems, power, and reinforced walls. It was discovered near San Diego’s Otay Mesa border crossing, in a place where more than a dozen other intricate tunnels have been unearthed in the previous two decades.

Authorities in the United States stated they had no idea how long the tunnel had been operating or how much narcotics had flowed through unnoticed. In conjunction with the investigation, they confiscated 1,762 pounds of cocaine, 165 pounds of meth, and 3.5 pounds of heroin. Six people, ranging in age from 31 to 55, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. They all live in Southern California.

The tunnel is located in one of the border’s most highly fortified portions, highlighting the limitations of border defences. While barriers are useful against tiny, crudely excavated tunnels known as ‘gopher holes,’ they are no match for more sophisticated underground passages. The most recent passage, uncovered on Friday, was a third of a mile long and led to Tijuana. It was around six floors tall and four feet in circumference.