Hypertension Day 2022: Six warning signs you shouldn’t ignore!!!

Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is commemorated to raise awareness about hypertension, also known as high blood pressure. The subject for this year is ‘Accurately Measure Your Blood Pressure, Control It, Live Longer.’

‘There is a reason why hypertension is regarded as the’silent killer.’ The majority of the time, there are no apparent markers of hypertension, and even if you do notice some symptoms, you may dismiss them as normal weariness, work pressure, or tiredness due to exercise,’ stated Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals.

Ignoring blood pressure issues, on the other hand, can be deadly, according to the expert. It can cause a heart attack, heart failure, aneurysm, stroke, memory loss, or dementia. ‘Regular blood pressure monitoring is critical for preventing serious diseases. Here are six warning symptoms of high blood pressure you should never ignore’, according to Dr. Bajaj.

Nose bleeds

Sinusitis, continuous nose-blowing, or even high blood pressure can cause nose bleeds. If you have had nasal bleeding, see a doctor as soon as possible.

Headaches

If you have a chronic pounding headache, your blood pressure is probably too high. A headache is frequent in persons with high blood pressure. These unpleasant headaches will steal your peace of mind. So remain vigilant and get treatment as soon as possible.

Fatigue

He said that headaches are prevalent in persons with high blood pressure. These unpleasant headaches will steal your peace of mind. So keep aware and get treatment as soon as possible.

Breathing difficulty

High blood pressure patients may have difficulties breathing. This is one of the most common hypertension symptoms.

Vision impairment

Uncontrolled hypertension can lead to eyesight issues. As a result, there will be visual difficulties. The eyesight will be blurred.

Chest pain

Another sign of high blood pressure is chest discomfort. If you notice these symptoms, you should get treatment right away since ‘ignorance of these signs and symptoms might lead to serious issues later in life’.