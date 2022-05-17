Rain strikes Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, killed ten people in three days

At least ten people have died in flood-related incidents in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in the last three days, officials from the two states said, as torrential rains continued to lash parts of the northeast on Monday.

Two deaths have been reported in Cachar district, according to an Assam state disaster management authority report released on Monday, bringing the total death toll in the state to five since Friday.

Five people have been killed and six injured in two separate landslides in Arunachal Pradesh since Sunday, according to a state government release. From May 1 to 16, five states in the region received more rain than usual, said IMD.