12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujrat’s Morbi; PM announces ex-gratia

Morbi: At least 12 labourers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place at Sagar Salt factory of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

Gujarat State Minister Brijesh Merja said, ’12 people have died after an incident happened at the Salt Factory in Halvad GIDC. The Government stands with the families of the deceased’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. ‘The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected’, PM Modi tweeted. The PMO also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to those injured. ‘Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragedy in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs 50,000’, the PMOIndia tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express grief over the tragedy. He spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over phone about the ongoing rescue work, he said. Chief minister Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the victims and gave instructions to the district administration about the rescue and relief work, said a statement by his office.