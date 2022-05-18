Agitation ‘unwarranted’, urges farmers to join govt in checking depleting groundwater; Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the farmers’ agitation was unwarranted and undesirable, and urged the farmers’ union to quit sloganeering and work with the state government to address the state’s depleting groundwater.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a statement that the staggered paddy sowing plan will not harm farmers’ interests, but rather will function as a catalyst to save the state’s water table. Bhagwant Mann stated that he was following the path set down by the great gurus and that no one could stop him.

On Tuesday, Punjab farmers staged a protest along the Chandigarh-Mohali border after being barred from travelling to the state capital to press the government for a wheat crop bonus and the ability to plant paddy from June 10. Farmers have been asked by the government to delay paddy transplantation until June 18.

The CM stated that his doors are open for talks with farmers, but that hollow slogans will not deter him from stopping further groundwater depletion.