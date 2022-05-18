Ashok Gehlot says, centre forcing states to buy imported coal

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Centre is forcing states to buy imported coal, which is three times more expensive than coal produced in the country. He also requested the Centre to remove the requirement to buy imported coal, which he claimed had been increased to 10% of overall purchases. Mr Gehlot stated in a press release that imported coal costs three times more than coal given by Coal India.

Rajasthan could face a cost of Rs. 1,736 crore if it purchases imported coal, the chief minister said. ‘The Union ministry of power had issued an advisory in December 2021 to the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam for 4 per cent imported coal blending and in April, it has been made mandatory to buy 10 per cent,’ according to a release quoting Gehlot.

‘The price of this imported coal is more than three times the price of coal being given by Coal India Limited. Its cost is expected to be about Rs. 1,736 crore, which is much higher than the cost of domestic coal,’ the release stated. The chief minister expressed worry about the increased cost to the ordinary consumer as a result of imported coal.

He urged officials to ensure the smooth operation of power generation units in the state and to improve production at an energy department review meeting. The CM also directed that the power lines that are accident prone be repaired.