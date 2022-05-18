Ayodhya temple sanctum sanctorum will be complete by December 2023, says Nripendra Misra

Work on the superstructure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin shortly, and the base for the sanctum sanctorum is approaching completion, according to a statement released by the temple building committee on Tuesday.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee said, ‘The ground floor garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) will be complete by December 2023, while the remaining work in the temple will be done by December 2024’. The temple is slated to open to the public in early 2024.

The granite stone plinth, on which construction began in February this year, is projected to be finished by August. According to a member of the committee, some 17,000 stones from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh would be utilised to construct the plinth. The Container Corporation of India, which is part of the Ministry of Railways, is assisting with granite shipment to Ayodhya.

The temple’s superstructure will be made of carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone, according to Misra, who added that the carving process has already begun. Approximately 75,000 cubic feet of stone carving have been performed to date, whereas the overall demand for the superstructure alone is 4.45 lakh cubic feet. The final superstructure building would begin soon after the plinth is completed in stages.

According to the committee statement, work on the three-story temple is on pace. The bottom plinth’s design and drawing have already been finalised and it will be constructed with simple cement and concrete beneath the ground, with layers of granite and Mirzapur stone, and lastly capped with granite stone. According to the announcement, work on the bottom plinth will be completed by June 1. The foundation of the parkota (periphery wall) is likewise in the last phases of technical evaluation.

Various possibilities are being considered, with the security and convenience of the pilgrims in mind. In Ayodhya, a pilgrimage facilitation centre is also being built, with the ability to expand modularly as the number of pilgrims grow. As a result, the complex’s utility services have also been designed.

In the presence of other members of the construction committee trust, including Swami Govinddev Giri, Champat Rai, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, and Anil Mishra, the committee chairman also held a series of review meetings in Ayodhya with the stakeholders – Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, B Sompura Architect and Design Associates.