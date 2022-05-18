BSE appoints ex-RBI Deputy Governor SS Mundra as Chairman

The BSE (previously Bombay Stock Exchange) confirmed the appointment of SS Mundra, Public Interest Director, as Chairman of the company’s board of directors on Tuesday. After a three-year tenure as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, SS Mundra departed on July 30, 2017. He retired in July 2014 from his previous post as Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda. However, the appointment is subject to approval by market regulator SEBI.

Mundra held various prominent roles in the banking industry over his four-decade career, including Executive Director of Union Bank of India and Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations), among others. He also sat on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its different committees as the RBI’s representative. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD’s International Network on Financial Education (INFE).

Mundra previously served on the boards of the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL), BOB Asset Management Company, India Infrastructure Finance Corporation (UK) Ltd. (IIFCL), IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd., Star Union Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd., National Payments Corporation of India Ltd., and others.

He has broad leadership abilities and deep insights into best practices in Corporate Governance as a result of his experience directing these businesses.

Mundra has been a regular contributor to numerous forums as a speaker. He has given over 60 speeches/presentations at both domestic and international forums on topics such as banking, financial inclusion and literacy, MSME finance, audit, fraud risk management, cyber security, consumer protection, and human resource management. Many of these remarks are available on the Reserve Bank of India and the Bank for International Settlements websites.

Shri Mundra has been awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Philosophy (D.Phil.) by Amity University in appreciation of his contributions to banking and allied fields.