Chinese pilots deliberately crashed their flight? Reveals ‘Black box data’

May 18, 2022, 11:35 am IST

A China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in March in China’s southern Guangxi province appears to have been deliberately wrecked. Flight data collected from the black box suggests that the aircraft was purposefully wrecked by someone in the cockpit. According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 737, which was carrying 132 passengers, was flying at 29,000 feet at a speed of approximately 700 miles per hour when it crashed. There had been no survivors. It was the deadliest aircraft tragedy in mainland China in 28 years.

According to US investigators who analyzed data from the black box flight recorders discovered among the debris, the Boeing 737’s tragic plunge was caused by purposeful input from the cockpit. During the quick fall, the pilots of the jet did not reply to numerous requests from air traffic controllers and surrounding planes, according to police. Jennifer Homendy, a chairperson of the US National Transportation Safety Board, stated on May 10 that board investigators and Boeing had traveled to China to help the Chinese inquiry. She stated that the investigators had discovered no safety risks that would necessitate immediate action.

The airline stated that it was not in charge of the accident investigation and pointed to official pronouncements, including the Chinese government’s summary of its preliminary assessment, which was issued on April 20. According to the summary, data repair and analysis of the damaged black boxes are still ongoing. The pilot and co-pilot were both in good condition, according to China Eastern, and had no known financial or familial concerns. According to Chinese authorities, no emergency code was received from the plane, implying that cockpit security was most likely not compromised.

 

