A China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed in March in China’s southern Guangxi province appears to have been deliberately wrecked. Flight data collected from the black box suggests that the aircraft was purposefully wrecked by someone in the cockpit. According to Flightradar24 data, the Boeing 737, which was carrying 132 passengers, was flying at 29,000 feet at a speed of approximately 700 miles per hour when it crashed. There had been no survivors. It was the deadliest aircraft tragedy in mainland China in 28 years.

Absolutely horrific footage out of China today from the Boeing 737-800 crash According to @flightradar24 the last reported vertical speed was -31,000 ft/min. Commercial air flight is very safe & China has a strong recent record. This is really, really sad pic.twitter.com/WrjguW8YZ0 — Chris Combs (@DrChrisCombs) March 21, 2022

Here you go… I pulled the flight data for the China airplane crash : Flight #MU5735 Data is valid and represents the last known track for the flight. There is a gap in the flight data mid-flight prior to crashing. There is no indication the aircraft ever went supersonic pic.twitter.com/NMKaDukqI9 — OSINT AvWxRx ? (@RadarOps) March 21, 2022

According to US investigators who analyzed data from the black box flight recorders discovered among the debris, the Boeing 737’s tragic plunge was caused by purposeful input from the cockpit. During the quick fall, the pilots of the jet did not reply to numerous requests from air traffic controllers and surrounding planes, according to police. Jennifer Homendy, a chairperson of the US National Transportation Safety Board, stated on May 10 that board investigators and Boeing had traveled to China to help the Chinese inquiry. She stated that the investigators had discovered no safety risks that would necessitate immediate action.

Footage shows spot of second black box of China's crashed jet. #MU5735 pic.twitter.com/YaRVhzScQ4 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 27, 2022

#ChinaEastern Airlines #Boeing737-89P registered as #B1791 operating flight #MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou has #crashed near #Wuzhou in #China. At least 133 people were on board the #Aircraft & rescue services have been dispatched to the supposed crash site pic.twitter.com/CLWsMd8xF0 — Bharat Verma ?? (@Imbharatverma) March 21, 2022

The airline stated that it was not in charge of the accident investigation and pointed to official pronouncements, including the Chinese government’s summary of its preliminary assessment, which was issued on April 20. According to the summary, data repair and analysis of the damaged black boxes are still ongoing. The pilot and co-pilot were both in good condition, according to China Eastern, and had no known financial or familial concerns. According to Chinese authorities, no emergency code was received from the plane, implying that cockpit security was most likely not compromised.