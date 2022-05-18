CM Bommai says, Software related to Karnataka government to have templates in Kannada

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, has stated that any software related to the state government will have Kannada templates.

Bommai, speaking at a launch event for the e-Kannada project, said, ‘Kannada language should be developed in a manner that will cater to all aspects of Kannada and Kannadigas that would cater to the needs of Karnataka’s development. The state government would render all help in this regard.’

‘In the modern era, the language needs to grow in synergy with technology,’ he added. The chief minister further stated that language can only improve if it evolves in tandem with technological advancements. Many software programmes are now available in Kannada, which he finds heartening.