Court to hear JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea on May 26

The Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that it will hear a plea for interim bail filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested in a case involving alleged inflammatory remarks he made during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in 2019.

Sharjeel Imam has sought bail, citing the Supreme Court’s order that all sedition cases in the country be put on hold. The application has been listed for hearing next week after a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar failed to assemble on Tuesday. In his previously pending bail plea, Sharjeel Imam has filed an application for interim bail.

The application, filed by Talib Mustafa, Ahmad Ibrahim, and Kartik Venu, claims that the trial court’s order rejecting his bail is based on the premise that the special court had no power to grant bail under Section 437 of the CrPC because of the limitations imposed therein, after the court had sought it fit to frame sedition charges against Sharjeel Imam by a separate order.