Hajj 2022: Covid-19 safety rules for pilgrims announced

Dubai: National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in the UAE announced Covid-19 safety rules for Hajj pilgrims from the country. The guidelines will be applicable for all UAE residents and citizens who wish to perform Haj this year.

All pilgrims will have to meet one or more of the following criteria:

Those who have never performed Hajj before

Are under the age of 65

Have approved vaccinations and booster doses

Have submitted a negative Covid-19 test result 72 hours before arrival

Priority will be given to those who meet the conditions and are registered in the Haj electronic system.