Hardik Patel resigns from Congress due to infighting within Gujarat unit

Hardik Patel has resigned from the Congress, dealing the party a huge setback only months before the Gujarat poll.

‘I am gathering the courage to resign from the Congress party and post. I am sure my decision will be welcomed by my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that with this step, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future,’ Hardik Patel wrote in his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

He had been complaining about infighting in the Gujarat Congress unit for the last few weeks, comparing his position in the party to that of a ‘groom forced into nasbandi (vasectomy).’