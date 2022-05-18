IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala for next 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted that isolated regions in all districts will receive heavy rainfalls in the coming hours. IMD has also predicted heavy rainfalls in the state for the next five days due to the cyclonic circulation formed over Kerala and other neighbouring regions.

According to the alert, isolated places across the state will receive heavy rains accompanied by thunder and gale. IMD has sounded an orange and yellow alert in various districts in view of the rains. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Kerala coast from Monday till further notice.

Orange alert in districts

May 18 – Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

May 19 – Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

May 18 – Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki

May 19 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad

May 20 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam

May 21 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha