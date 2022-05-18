India successfully test-fires Naval Anti-Ship Missile: Video

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully test-fired indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile. The missile was fired from Seeking 42B helicopter at Integrated Test Range, Balasore, Odisha. DRDO said that the missile destroyed the designated target with a high degree of accuracy.
The Naval Anti-Ship Missile has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation. It is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system developed for the Indian Navy.
Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy. The ships – INS Surat and INS Udaygiri – were launched at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. INS Surat is the fourth guided-missile destroyer of the P15B class and INS Udaygiri is the second stealth frigate of the P17A class.
#IndianNavy in association with @DRDO_India successfully undertook maiden firing of the first indigenously developed Naval #AntiShip Missile from Seaking 42B helo, today #18May 22 at ITR, Balasore.#AatmaNirbharBharat #MaritimeSecurity@DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/3AA0F3kIsS
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 18, 2022
