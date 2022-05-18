International Museum Day 2022: Know more about History, theme and significance

International Museum Day is celebrated annually on May 18.Museums hold so much information about history, science and culture. The vast variety of museums give us an insight of not only what could be but also of what has been. Museums also help in promotion of cultural heritage and preservation of historical artefacts, besides acting as source of entertainment with academic value.

The International Council Of Museums (ICOM) has been celebrating this day since 1977. The first International Museum Day was celebrated over 40 years ago, and today more museums participate in this event across the world. Several activities and events are also organised to mark the occasion. The International Council Of Museums says, ‘Museums have the power to transform the world around us. As incomparable places of discovery, they teach us about our past and open our minds to new ideas — two essential steps in building a better future’.

According to the ICOM website, more than 37,000 museums in around 158 countries celebrated International Museum Day last year. As per International Museum Day’s official website, the objective is to spread awareness about the fact that ‘Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples’. In 2022, the ICOM wants to look at the museums through ‘three lenses’ that would talk about the potential museums hold to ‘bring about positive change in communities’. The three lenses are: The Power of Achieving Sustainability, The Power of Community Building Through Education and The Power of Innovating on Digitalisation and Accessibility.

Every year, the ICOM sets a theme for this event. This year’s theme is – The Power of Museums. The theme helps museums across the world organise events primarily around one idea, bringing harmony to the celebration. The ICOM has set three primary goals for the event this year.

The power of achieving sustainability: Museums are strategic partners in the implementation of the UN-adopted Sustainable Development Goals. As key actors in their local communities, museums can contribute to disseminating information on environmental challenges.

The power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility: Digital innovation can make museums more accessible and engaging, helping audiences understand complex concepts.

The power of community building through education: Museums offer life-long learning opportunities to all and contribute to shaping an informed civil society.

In India, the National Museum in Delhi has planned several activities to celebrate the occasion. Teachers’ training workshop in collaboration with various organisations is scheduled for May 18. Moreover, a meet of museum educators from central and state government museums is also planned for the day.