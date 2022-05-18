Police Says, won’t arrest MP-MLA couple in Hanuman Chalisa row until June 9

The Mumbai police told a special court in the city on Wednesday that they will not arrest independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana until June 9, the next date of hearing on the police’s plea seeking cancellation of their bail in a case involving the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recitation issue.

The Ranas were arrested by Mumbai police on April 23 after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence, ‘Matoshree,’ in Bandra.

On May 5, special Judge R N Rokade granted them bail with certain conditions, including that they not talk to the press about the case. The judge further stated that if the couple commits such crimes again, their bail will be forfeited.