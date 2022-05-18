Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Wednesday. The losses in banking and information technology (IT) shares weighed upon the benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 110 points or 0.20% to close at 54,209. NSE Nifty moved 19 points or 0.12% down to settle at 16,240. Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.% and small-cap slipped 0.39%. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 1865 shares advanced, 1409 shares declined and 108 shares remain unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cements, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and HUL. The top losers in the market were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra.