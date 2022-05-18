Tit-for-tat? Russian President Putin to be banned from entering Canada!

A measure to bar Russian President Vladimir Putin from entering Canada was submitted to the Senate of Canada on Tuesday, according to media sources. The country’s parliament is also attempting to prevent roughly 1,000 additional Russian government and military personnel from crossing its borders. This comes as Russia appears to have taken over the Azovstal steel facility in Mariupol.

‘Banning close allies and important supporters of Putin’s government, including those guilty for this unjustified action, from entering our country is one of the many ways we’re holding Russia accountable for its crimes,’ Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in a statement.

Canada and other Western allies have slapped a variety of sanctions on Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. Canada has also sent arms to Ukraine. Russia has also barred Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, and over 600 Canadians from visiting the country in response.

According to a ministry official, Canada may be unable to deny entrance to persons who are subject to penalties unless the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) is amended. ‘Once in effect, these IRPA modifications will apply to all foreign nationals subject to Canadian sanctions, as well as any accompanying family members,’ according to the statement.