TVS Motors launched iQube electric scooter: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India’s popular automobile manufacturer, TVS Motors launched its updated iQube electric scooter. The updated electric scooter is offered in three variants – iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. iQube is priced at Rs 98,564. The iQube S is priced at Es 1.09 lakh. Prices for the iQube ST are yet to be revealed.

Bookings are open for the iQube and iQube S across the 33 existing cities where the scooter is currently on sale. 52 more cities will be added in the list soon. Pre-bookings are open across all 85 cities for the iQube ST for Rs 999. The scooters are available in 10 new colour options including Shining Red, Titanium Grey, Mercury Grey, Copper Bronze, Lucid Yellow, Starlight Blue, Coral Sand, Mint Blue, and Copper Bronze Matte and Titanium Grey Matte.

TVS iQube (standard): TVS iQube comes with TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh. It delivers 100 km on-road range per charge. It gets a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation assist.

TVS iQube S: It comes with a TVS Motor designed battery specification of 3.4 kWh and delivers 100 km on-road range per charge. It gets a larger 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster which can be operated through a 5-way joystick for interaction, music control, theme personalization and proactive notifications including vehicle health.

TVS iQube ST: It is powered by TVS Motor-designed 5.1 kWh battery pack. It delivers 140 km of on-road range per charge. The scooter gets a 7.0-inch TFT touch screen with 5-way joystick interactivity, music control, proactive notifications including vehicle health, 4G telematics and OTA updates. The scooter offers in-depth theme personalisation, voice assist, and TVS iQube Alexa skillset which allows customers to use voice commands to access important information.