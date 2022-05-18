DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Union Coop announces up to 65% discount on 5000 items

May 18, 2022, 09:03 pm IST

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a new promotion sale for the month of ‘May’. Under the offer the retailer offers price reduction up to 65% on 5000 food and non-food items  including selected vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil .etc.

Consumers can benefit avail the discount  either by visiting any of the Union Coop branches in person or through its Smart Online Store (App) which allows consumers to take advantage of all the announced promotions.

