Union Coop announces up to 65% discount on 5000 items

Dubai: The largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, Union Coop announced a new promotion sale for the month of ‘May’. Under the offer the retailer offers price reduction up to 65% on 5000 food and non-food items including selected vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil .etc.

Consumers can benefit avail the discount either by visiting any of the Union Coop branches in person or through its Smart Online Store (App) which allows consumers to take advantage of all the announced promotions.