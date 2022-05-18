Visa scam case; CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram’s ‘front man’

S Bhaskararaman, a close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, was arrested today by the CBI in connection with an alleged bribery case involving 263 Chinese nationals working at Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd in Punjab, sources said. The bribing allegedly occurred in 2011, when Karti Chidambaram’s father, P Chidambaram, was the Union Home Minister.

Mr Bhaskararaman was arrested by the CBI late Tuesday evening and placed under arrest in the early hours of Wednesday, according to officials. Vikas Makharia, the then associate vice president of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), allegedly asked Mr Bhaskaraman for the reissue of project visas for 263 Chinese workers working at the Mansa-based power plant that was in the process of being made, according to the agency.

The officials said that, Mr Makharia approached Karti Chidambaram through his ‘close associate/front man’ Mr Bhaskararaman, according to the CBI case (FIR), which comprises the findings of the investigating officer who investigated the PE. ‘They devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company’s plant) by granting permission to reuse 263 project visas allotted to the said Chinese company’s officials,’ they said.