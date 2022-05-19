1988 road rage case; Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in prison.

In a 1988 road rage case, the Supreme Court sentenced cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh to one year in prison. The Supreme Court had already allowed a review of Navjot Singh Siddhu’s exoneration in the 34-year-old road rage case in which Patiala resident Gurnam Singh died. According to the order, Punjab police will take Sidhu into jail. Sidhu had previously been given a Rs 1,000 fine. Sidhu has now been sentenced to the maximum punishment under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

In December 1988, a man died when Sidhu and a friend assaulted him in a road rage incident. On May 15, 2018, the Supreme Court reversed a Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide and imposing a three-year sentence in the case, but found him guilty of hurting a senior citizen.

Navjot Sidhu was found guilty of ‘voluntarily causing harm’ to a 65-year-old man, but the Supreme Court spared him jail time and instead fined him Rs 1,000. In September 2018, the Supreme Court decided to hear a review petition filed by the deceased’s family members and gave Sidhu notice of the hearing. His wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, claimed just before the Punjab elections that the case was being pursued at the request of SAD leader Bikramjit Majithia.