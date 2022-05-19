An emirate in UAE bans camping on public beaches

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department banned camping on public beaches of the emirate. The decision was taken as the civic body received several complaints from residents and beachgoers.

Also Read: UAE based airline launches ‘city check-in’ services

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality Department has noticed people setting up tents close to the coastal areas without permission from the municipality department outside the allocated camping sites. This resulted in distorting the general appearance of the emirate, encroachment on public properties and disrupting beachgoers from enjoying the public places.